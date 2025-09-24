Letters to the Editor: Is anyone trying to solve the equation on math teacher shortages?

To the editor: The importance of math literacy cannot be overstated ( “Math crisis began a decade ago and has only worsened, report says,” Sept. 23). The hidden gift of math is the development of problem solving, critical thinking and perseverance, all of which are seriously lacking in today’s graduates. Emma Gallegos’ article was on point in stating how important a qualified math teacher is in ensuring students understand and thrive in mathematics.

However, there is nothing to indicate that anything is being done to address the shortage of capable math teachers. Do our public education leaders have their heads in the sand, hoping the problem will fix itself? Meanwhile, graduates with degrees in mathematics can find lucrative careers in the private sector in data science and data analytics. We’ll just have to hope the public education system can do the math on how to address this.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance