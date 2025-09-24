Letters to the Editor: Trump blaming Tylenol for autism is only his latest ‘off-the-wall’ medical theory

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about autism Monday as President Trump and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz look on at the White House.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Back in 2020, President Trump asked his top health officials to study the efficacy of injecting bleach into the human body as a means of fighting COVID. This week, Trump publicly endorsed the unscientific conclusion that pregnant women taking Tylenol causes autism ( “Trump blames Tylenol for autism, dismaying experts,” Sept. 22).

Years ago, I dressed up as a doctor for Halloween. Despite it only being a costume, I still know the difference between real medical outcomes and off-the-wall theories. If only the president knew as well.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Trump has assembled a crack team of Cabinet members and they have single-handedly answered the decades-old question of what causes autism. Notwithstanding the lack of actual evidence, they have determined Tylenol is at least partially to blame for rising rates of autism. There have been hundreds of studies on the genetics of autism and no strong conclusions about Tylenol being connected beyond casual links.

Advertisement

It seems to me that Trump is so desperate to gain approval that he is willing to say anything that makes him look smart. If he really wanted to do that, perhaps he could’ve learned how to correctly pronounce acetaminophen before giving a press conference about the drug.

Ron Diton, Upland