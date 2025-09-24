Letters to the Editor: Trump has made it very clear how he feels about his opponents, and it’s troubling

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Of all the outrageous things President Trump has said, this news story ( “In a dizzying few days, Trump ramps up attacks on political opponents and 1st Amendment,” Sept. 22) contains the most vile: “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie [Kirk]. I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.”

With that statement, our president lets us know that he hates about half of the people in this country, including me, my family and most of my friends and neighbors. How do we continue as a country with these poisonous attacks on our institutions, our traditions and our very people raining down from the president, and how can his “Christian” base accept his leadership?

John La Grange, Solana Beach

..

To the editor: Every single major headline (six) on the front page of the Sept. 23 print edition of the Los Angeles Times concerns a controversial decision, policy, announcement, discretionary position or attack emanating from the current occupant of the Oval Office. It is unprecedented in my lifetime of 78 years for one person to so dominate our attention.

There is one little mention that you can turn to in the Sports section to learn that “ Dodgers’ bullpen turns desperate .” That headline could also apply to millions of Americans who are suffering under Trump every single day, feeling too desperate to turn the page.

Joel Pelcyger, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It would be futile to plead with a would-be autocrat who seemingly wants to rule by fiat to read the brilliant interpretations of our Constitution that point out that, as much as the person who sits in the Oval Office sees himself in the style of a dictator, our basic law forbids this interpretation.

Our chief executive is not allowed to, for example, declare a given group toward which he has animus a “terrorist” organization without approval from Congress ( “Trump’s move against antifa: When does political violence constitute terrorism?,” Sept. 22).

This is the time in which fellow Americans who recognize the great peril we find ourselves in, in the hands of a president who has shown he does not believe in our democratic way of life, to rise up and declare firmly and unequivocally that democracy and its roots must take precedence over Trump’s un-American diatribes.

Donald L. Singer, Cardiff

..

To the editor: I am strongly opposed to fascism, which, judging by the front page of the Sept. 23 Times, appears to be taking over our nation. Does this make me a “domestic terrorist”? If so, the Department of Homeland Security needs to get busy and build a lot more detention camps.

Noel Park, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: Trump has repeatedly called Democrats “fascists.” Given Trump’s open opposition to these Democrats, that would, by definition, make him anti-fascist or “antifa.” Ergo, wouldn’t that mean Trump is calling himself a “terrorist”?

William P. Bekkala, West Hollywood