Letters to the Editor: Animal agriculture is an oft-forgotten culprit in our antibiotics problem

To the editor: This article mentioned the reasons why antimicrobial resistance emerges, including the imprudent use of antibiotics by healthcare providers and patients alike ( “‘Nightmare bacteria’ cases are increasing in the U.S.,” Sept. 23). However, it didn’t mention that animal agriculture is the primary consumer of antibiotics — accounting for more than 70% of all antibiotics used worldwide.

Meanwhile, drug-resistant, NDM-producing bacteria are increasingly being found in, and can easily spread among, the billions of chickens, pigs and dairy cows that are intensively farmed in highly confined spaces each year. These alarming trends are yet another reason we need to move toward a whole-food, plant-based diet and away from a meat- and dairy-centered diet. If the demand for animal products decreases, not only would the vast breeding grounds for these harmful bacteria be reduced, but human, animal and planetary health would only improve.

Christine Goodreau, Los Angeles