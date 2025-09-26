Letters to the Editor: With strikes on alleged drug boats, Trump is putting our troops at risk

To the editor: On Sept. 2, President Trump ordered the military to carry out a boat strike that killed 11 people on the high seas, potentially violating international law ( “U.S. carries out third fatal strike on alleged drug boat,” Sept. 19). This reckless conduct — repeated twice more in recent weeks — endangers U.S. credibility and the lives of service members, including my own family. “Just following orders” has never excused unlawful acts.

Yet Congress remains largely silent. Some call it an “overreach of executive power,” but let’s be clear: Killings on international waters outside of armed conflicts are unlawful . Even Department of Defense lawyers have reportedly raised concerns about the legality of the strikes.

Congress has a constitutional duty to check abuse of executive power. By refusing, they risk normalizing lawlessness and putting our troops at greater risk. As a 20-year Air Force veteran and 33-year Department of Defense support contractor, I know the true cost of war. Accountability cannot be optional.

Advertisement

Jeff Merrick, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Colombian President Gustavo Petro wants an investigation into Trump and other officials regarding the deadly attacks on several boats in the Caribbean believed to be transporting drugs ( “Colombia’s president calls for criminal investigation against Trump over Caribbean strikes,” Sept. 24). I’m all for trying to eliminate drug flow into the U.S., but attacking three small boats has to be one of the most inefficient ways to achieve that goal. Tons of drugs pass through our borders every month undetected. Blowing up vessels that are the size of some small leisure boats in the U.S. is about as effective at stemming the flow of drugs as busting someone for possessing a joint at a Phish concert.

Daniel V. Shannon, Camarillo