Letters to the Editor: ‘The price of fuels should include the cost to society of burning them’

To the editor: It’s good to see another innovation in our quest to electrify the economy, especially the vehicle sector ( “Will electric tractors gain traction? At a pilot event for farmers, researchers see possibilities,” Sept. 24). The article states that “diesel would need to be much more expensive for the economics to turn sharply in favor of electric.”

Putting a price on the carbon content of fuels would accomplish this. The price of fuels should include the cost to society of burning them. These include costs related to increased number and ferocity of hurricanes, rising sea levels, longer and more frequent periods of drought, and increased prevalence of wildfires.

Murray Zichlinsky, Long Beach