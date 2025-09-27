Letters to the Editor: Could Trump’s grudge against James Comey be the president’s undoing?

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying via videoconference in 2020 during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

To the editor: It is argued that Adolf Hitler’s undoing in War World II was his ignorance of the impact of Russian winters on his exhausted and hungry troops. Napoleon Bonaparte had his comeuppance at Waterloo, and Richard Nixon was undone by the Watergate scandal and resigned in disgrace.

These once powerful and seemingly invincible leaders were ultimately defeated by their own poor decisions and hubris. It could be said that each of these individuals didn’t learn the lessons that history provided.

If the past is prologue, then President Trump may find himself once again impeached for his obsession with retribution ( “Ex-FBI Director James Comey indicted on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction,” Sept. 25).

In his quest to see the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, Trump brought about the firing or resignation of seasoned and respected prosecutors who refused to cooperate. He then brought in an attorney general (who has been described as woefully unqualified) to do his bidding.

An unconstitutional act on Trump’s part? Abuse of power? Time will tell.

Jan Meredith, Torrance

To the editor: Some pictures are worth 1,000 words. But just 11 words Comey spoke after his indictment paint a disturbing picture while offering an urgent challenge: “We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either.”

The troubling image that comes to my mind is Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi and United States attorney Lindsey Halligan bending the knee before the president in the Oval Office, just before going over to the grand jury. This is not hard to imagine in the midst of daily effusive praise and adoration for Trump from his Cabinet and members of Congress.

Strong support is one thing, but unquestioning loyalty and ceding independence and power to one man is a recipe for destroying our three-branch democracy.

Comey’s original, unforgivable sin was telling Trump in 2017 that rather than knee-bending loyalty to him, he would only be loyal to the Constitution and the truth. Now he is paying the price and so is our country.

John Saville, Corona

To the editor: How ironic. Trump, a convicted felon who happens to be the president of the United States, wants New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff and Comey to face justice. Funny how these are all people who disagree with him.

Irene Parker, Covina