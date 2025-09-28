Letters to the Editor: Journalists should unite and push back against new Pentagon restrictions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Who would have thought, of all the influential institutions being attacked by the Trump administration — white-shoe law firms, prestigious universities, legacy media/news organizations and large corporations — it would be the comedians who would have the courage to stick together, support each other and stand tall in defiance, even as the powerful grovel and capitulate?

Credentialed Pentagon journalists and their bosses should learn a lesson from these brave funny men in the face of President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent assault on the 1st Amendment, requiring them to only report information that the government wants released ( “Pentagon steps up media restrictions, requiring approval before reporting even unclassified info,” Sept. 21). Even unclassified information can’t be released without approval.

Imagine if all of the journalists from legacy and other reputable outlets were united and refused to attend press conferences, presidential interviews, Cabinet meetings, seats on Air Force One or any other opportunity Trump has to speak unless and until full independence to write about the Pentagon is restored. How long would it take for that to happen?

Advertisement

I’d guess less time than it took for Jimmy Kimmel to be back on the air.

Judy Pang, Palos Verdes Estates