Letters to the Editor: LACMA should be spotlighting local artists and art that represents the city
-
-
- Share via
To the editor: It’s exciting to see the new LACMA take shape, but what’s with the surrounding public art (“It’s a horse, it’s a dinosaur: An exclusive peek at Jeff Koons’ monumental sculpture at LACMA,” Sept. 24)?
Jeff Koons is the modern-day Thomas Kinkade, and “Split-Rocker” is just a new edition of an old series, the first of which is permanently on display at the Glenstone Museum in Maryland. Why couldn’t we have found a Los Angeles artist, or at least an original piece more representative of L.A.?
At least Tony Smith’s “Smoke” has substance, and Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” actually reflects the city.
“Split-Rocker” could have been made an ounce better by using native plants. The three flowers listed in the article aren’t native; some species of gazanias are even considered a highly invasive weed in California.
Ross Van den Akker, Los Angeles