Letters to the Editor: LACMA should be spotlighting local artists and art that represents the city

To the editor: It’s exciting to see the new LACMA take shape, but what’s with the surrounding public art ( “It’s a horse, it’s a dinosaur: An exclusive peek at Jeff Koons’ monumental sculpture at LACMA,” Sept. 24)?

Jeff Koons is the modern-day Thomas Kinkade, and “Split-Rocker” is just a new edition of an old series, the first of which is permanently on display at the Glenstone Museum in Maryland. Why couldn’t we have found a Los Angeles artist, or at least an original piece more representative of L.A.?

At least Tony Smith’s “Smoke” has substance, and Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” actually reflects the city.

Advertisement

“Split-Rocker” could have been made an ounce better by using native plants. The three flowers listed in the article aren’t native; some species of gazanias are even considered a highly invasive weed in California.

Ross Van den Akker, Los Angeles