Letters to the Editor: Why weren’t NOAA satellites used to help fight the Eaton fire?

To the editor: One key finding in the McChrystal Group report is, due to the fact that the Eaton fire was fought entirely at night with winds that forced all aircraft to be grounded, the first responders were left without a bird’s-eye view of the fire and could not track its overall movement ( “‘Perfect storm’ caused botched evacuations during deadly Eaton fire, investigation finds,” Sept. 25). This lack of aerial view seems absurd in this day and age. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency has satellites that specifically monitor wildfires and aid in monitoring their movement.

According to its website , NOAA satellites “excel in fire detection, mapping, environmental impact assessment and support for firefighting efforts. … Real-time data aids firefighting agencies in making informed decisions.” The Hazard Mapping System offers a comprehensive view of current fire conditions and is publicly accessible to provide daily updates on fire locations and status.

NOAA collaborates with NASA and the U.S. Forest Service to share critical information. So then, why aren’t cities and counties collaborating more and getting information from NOAA in emergencies like the Eaton fire?

Wendy Prober, Tarzana