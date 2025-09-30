Letters to the Editor: Americans could learn from the Baltic countries’ peaceful Singing Revolution

People join hands for 15 minutes of silence along 2nd Street near Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Sept. 27 to demonstrate against the Trump administration.

To the editor: In 1989 , to protest Soviet rule, citizens of the Baltic countries joined hands for more than 400 miles, from northern Estonia through Latvia to southern Lithuania, and sang native patriotic songs that had been banned by the Soviet Union. It was an enormous success in the move toward independence. This was a peaceful demonstration, in which the people had no guns and there was no violence. It is now referred to as the Singing Revolution. Although Soviet tanks confronted them, Mikhail Gorbachev ordered no shooting and no arrests.

With history as a lesson, we need to organize more demonstrations like the one that took place from Santa Monica to Laguna Beach over the weekend ( “Demonstrators in beach communities protest Trump, call for support of Prop. 50,” Sept. 27).

Janet Cupples, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: In Tom Stoppard’s play about two Shakespearean clowns, “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,” there is the following exchange:

Rosencrantz: “Fire!”

Guildenstern: “What are you doing?”

Rosencrantz: “It’s all right — I’m demonstrating a misuse of free speech. To prove that it exists.”

Long live its existence.

Hank Rosenfeld, Santa Monica