Letters to the Editor: ‘Rock on!’ One Art Laboe fan reflects on DJ’s influence on her love of music

To the editor: Thanks to contributing writer Susan Straight for the wonderful piece on Art Laboe ( “He DJ’d radio for 79 years. The late Art Laboe’s fans are still tuning in,” Sept. 28). When I was a young girl lying in bed at night, I was tuned to the radio every time Laboe was on. He turned me on to so many different kinds of music and I still, at 82, am a huge music fan and concertgoer. I remember one time, while I lived in Westchester and was in probably the 10th or 11th grade, my friend and I talked two of our guy friends into taking us to the El Monte Legion Stadium for one of Laboe’s events, and it was and still is one of my favorite nights. What a gift this column was. Rock on!

Mary Ann LaVasseur, Santa Monica