Letters to the Editor: If Camp Pendleton is to be developed, it needs to maintain its conservation efforts

To the editor: Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, in a statement through his spokesperson, suggests that leasing portions of Camp Pendleton would “maximize value and taxpayer dollars while maintaining mission readiness and security” ( “Camp Pendleton is an oasis from SoCal urban sprawl. Feds now consider unprecedented development,” Sept. 28). This claim overlooks the environmental significance of the base, which was named the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s military conservation partner of the year in 2022 for protecting endangered species such as the arroyo toad and the coastal California gnatcatcher. Commercial development would jeopardize these preservation efforts and undermine decades of environmental stewardship.

Moreover, development pressure on the Southern California coastline has historically led to long legal battles, as seen in Bolsa Chica and Banning Ranch, both of which were eventually scrapped due to ecological concerns. Any proposal that shifts Camp Pendleton away from its military and conservation mission risks irreparable environmental and community harm.

Michael Shen, Rowland Heights

To the editor: Once a month, I drive from San Diego to Woodland Hills to visit my mother in memory care. The drive back on Saturday afternoons is highlighted by the ridiculous one hour it takes to travel from a little south of the nuclear power plant through Oceanside. It should take 10 minutes.

We better fix that first before developing Camp Pendleton and the vicinity.

Jeff Prescott, La Jolla