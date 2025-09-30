Letters to the Editor: Israel and the U.S. are the ones who have alienated themselves on the world’s stage

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer claims that many of our close allies are betraying us and disgracing themselves by recognizing an aspirational Palestinian state ( “Allies are betraying the U.S. by recognizing a Palestinian state,” Sept. 26).

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have spent decades actively alienating many Americans as well as the polities of other Western democracies. It is only the latest affront that since May 2024, Netanyahu has been pursuing a destructive war against the advice of his appointed military leaders. Where Israel once had heroic leaders, Netanyahu seems to think that not quite being genocidal is a badge of morality.

Further, President Trump and his administration have been working hard, and effectively, to alienate our longtime allies. He has betrayed the American experiment and democracies worldwide.

Advertisement

Hammer is right when he writes, “As long as the Jewish state stands on the front lines of civilization, the United States must remain at its side, unwavering, unbowed and unashamed.” As a Zionist, I long and pray for Israel to return to the front lines of civilization. As an American, I long and pray for our national government also to return to the front lines of civilization. Speedily and soon.

Norman H. Green, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: All of Hammer’s writings about Israel and the Palestinians are underpinned by his main thesis that Israel “stands on the front lines of civilization” and that America and Israel are defending “the Judeo-Christian West” from the evil of “modern Sunni Islamism.” This is an extreme right-wing outlook that should not be entertained.

Like Hammer, I am Jewish. But unlike Hammer, I can look at Israel’s invasion of Gaza and admit what even the U.S.’ closest allies can no longer deny: that Israel is committing unacceptable violence under the pretext of protecting Jews. If Hammer looks at that and sees civilization, then I want no part of his “civilization.”

Advertisement

Justin Troyka, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: Hammer hit the nail right on the head. Hamas is the elected government of Gaza. It is, as designated by the U.S. and multiple other nations, a terrorist group, and it is clear that despite any ceasefire agreement, it will maintain its resistance with a goal of destroying Israel. No one wants to call out Hamas as the impediment to peace. For Hamas, it’s not about desiring a homeland; it’s about hating Israel and Jews.

Marvin Gordon, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Are the Palestinians not human beings as well? No mention of shooting, bombing, starving and unhousing of the people living in an increasingly smaller area of their former home.

The Judaism taught to me as a child included the concept of Tikkun Olam , the collective obligation to improve, if not save, the world. Emulating the behavior of those who have dehumanized and slaughtered Jews and others does not comply with any Jewish teachings of which I am aware.

Advertisement

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: It’s nice to see an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times that adequately, appropriately and accurately states an Israeli position concerning the war in Gaza. It boggles the mind that these countries would grant statehood recognition to an entity that has no clearly defined borders, two geographically separated areas that have no clearly defined process for integrating the two entities, no universally accepted government and no established capital city. The act of recognition seems to defy logic.

Emanuel R. Baker, Los Angeles