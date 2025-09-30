Letters to the Editor: A ‘vindictive’ government getting access to state voter rolls? No, thank you

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: If I understand this correctly, the federal government is demanding that California deliver a copy of our state’s computerized statewide voter registration list ( “Justice Department sues California, other states that have declined to share voter rolls,” Sept. 25). That would mean that they would have the name, address, date of birth, voting history and party registration of every registered voter in California.

I especially do not want my voting history and party registration going to this vindictive and lawless federal administration.

Dennis Thompson, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Why is the U.S. Justice Department diverting some of its limited resources to sue state election officials and force them to turn over sensitive personal information about every voter, alleging that our U.S. voting systems are filled with “rampant fraud and abuse”? Election officials in each state already work hard to maintain the integrity of their election systems. Could this be just another President Trump grievance for having lost the 2020 election?

Setting aside the fact that experts have consistently debunked any notion of rampant corruption in our voting systems, the public is still waiting to see any charges to back up terminations of hundreds of thousands of federal workers for committing “waste, fraud and abuse.”

Richard Dickinson, Richmond Hills, Ga.