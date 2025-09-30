Letters to the Editor: We need to maintain the ability to speak out against ‘self-serving politicians’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: President Trump’s Red Scare-esque memo is misguided ( “In Trump’s ‘domestic terrorism’ memo, some see blueprint for vengeance that echoes history,” Sept. 27). We, the people, need to be alert to schemes of self-serving politicians chipping away at our right to speak out against them.

Trump is the chief orator in this regard. From what I’ve seen, he has no interest in serving the public good. He serves himself. I would like to know about the people who try to counter him.

Mary Leah Plante, Orange

..

To the editor: This article could have been titled “Democrats pick up on Joseph McCarthy’s tactics.” Which party is throwing out labels like “dictator,” “fascist,” “Nazi,” “Hitler,” “Mussolini,” etc., when referring to Trump and his administration?

Advertisement

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

..

To the editor: It’s no surprise that the current administration is framing antifa, Black Lives Matter and even the Democratic Party as extremist organizations and as enemies of the people. Roy Cohn was Trump’s mentor. Cohn was McCarthy’s chief counsel during the Red Scare hearings. This is simply history repeating itself and in the worst way.

Wendy Winter, Los Angeles