Letters to the Editor: Trump’s tariffs could raise the cost of healthcare for the entire nation

To the editor: This move to invoke tariffs on pharmaceuticals could raise the cost of healthcare for the entire nation ( “Why California patients could soon face higher drug prices under Trump’s tariff plan,” Sept. 26).

It is a known fact, even if President Trump refuses to acknowledge it, that the cost of tariffs is largely passed along to the consumers. Higher drug prices are thus the obvious trickle-down effect of this move. It is already well known that seniors and others on limited incomes often fail to have prescriptions filled if it is going to result in a big bite out of their budgets.

We can expect little relief from medical insurance, the underwriters being essentially forced to raise premiums to cover the increased cost of prescription drug coverage. The alternative — raising the annual deductible for the insured — would likely have an equivalent “budget bite” and would be rejected by many, setting up a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” scenario.

I personally expect my Part D Medicare prescription coverage to implement an increase in both my premium and deductible if not this coming year, then certainly in 2027 after my insurer has had to pay out more as a result of these ill-conceived tariffs.

Congress needs to enact legislation limiting the imposition of tariffs on products essential to our very existence. And it needs to be a bipartisan effort to make it veto-proof. Otherwise, regardless of party affiliation, there are going to be fewer constituents to represent.

Kymberleigh Richards, Van Nuys