Letters to the Editor: Readers sound off on the government shutdown — and who’s to blame

To the editor: I’ve always respected senators such as Chuck Schumer, Mazie Hirono and Elizabeth Warren, and I’m a conservative. But why have these three, who have historically stood for not shutting down the government, suddenly changed course ( “With shutdown, Democrats take a perilous risk at a precarious party moment,” Oct. 1)? I’m sure each senator has valid reasons. In Schumer’s case, however, it is obvious he’s afraid of those farther left of him in the Democratic Party — especially Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, if reports are accurate, may very well primary him in the next New York Senate race.

Speaking of the political left and the government shutdown, here’s what Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said : “This government shutdown is the result of hardball politics driven by the demands far-left groups are making for Democratic Party leaders to put on a show of their opposition to President Trump.”

Hear that, Schumer, Hirono and Warren? Why not rethink your entrenched positions and get on board with funding the government? America will thank you.

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.

To the editor: Republicans control the House, Senate, presidency and, arguably, the Supreme Court.

We are the richest country in the history of the world. Health expenses are our leading cause of bankruptcy . Those of us who have health coverage already pay nearly twice as much as people in peer countries, while those in peer countries live, on average, around three to four years longer than we do.

So, why is it that we are the only industrialized country that fails to provide free or affordable healthcare to all its citizens? Why can’t Republicans, with their wealth, power and presumed economic acumen, give us what Slovenia has?

Sharon Hazelleaf, Seal Beach

To the editor: Democrats didn’t shut down the government by withholding votes. The Republicans have the power to fund the government with no assistance from Democrats whatsoever. They simply need to abolish the filibuster by majority vote and own that decision. Their refusal to do so leads to only one conclusion: Republicans would rather shut down the government than take responsibility for their own budgetary priorities.

Charles LaPlante, Tustin

To the editor: I agree with the Democratic Party amid the shutdown. However, I have a solution to avoid future shutdowns.

Senate, Congress and executive office salaries should be reduced to the federal minimum wage with no rebates when the shutdown ends, and they should be dropped to the sparest medical plan available with no chance to return back to their previous plan until the next enrollment period. These two consequences would either end shutdowns or improve the federal minimum wage and healthcare for everyone.

Larry Herschler, Anaheim

To the editor: I may not always agree with Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), but I wholeheartedly approve of him standing his ground on the national budget’s continuing resolution and subsequent government shutdown. I understand this is tough on our government workers. But standing strong in the face of daily, ongoing challenges is commendable and necessary.

I grew up poor on welfare, food stamps and Medi-Cal. I know what it is like to run out of food before the end of the month. I don’t want anyone to have to decide between healthcare and food — ever.

Lorene Wenz, Long Beach