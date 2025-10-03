Letters to the Editor: Trump’s age may be the reason he’s moving so quickly to consolidate power

To the editor: Writer Nicholas Riccardi points out similarities between the current president and “other elected strongmen (former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) … who used the levers of government to consolidate power, punish their enemies and stifle dissent.” Riccardi also notes one difference: “[President Trump] is moving more rapidly, more overtly than others did” ( “Trump’s moves to consolidate power, punish enemies draw comparisons to places where democracy faded,” Sept. 29).

The article does not explain why this would be, but a little thought reveals a key difference between these three strongmen and Trump: their age. When Chávez, Erdogan and Orbán came into power, they were 47, 60 and 46 respectively. Trump was 70 at his first inauguration and he is now 79. He is quite literally running out of time, which might be why he is acting so quickly. While his age may be a motivator, it could also be his greatest vulnerability.

Steve Mills, Glendale