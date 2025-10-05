Letters to the Editor: Let’s focus on helping animals who are still alive rather than fussing over carcasses

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: As billions of animals every year are raised under hideous circumstances and killed with similar lack of care, I’m frustrated by the fuss over one man’s treatment of an already dead sea lion ( “California man accused of decapitating sea lion, putting head in plastic bag. All lies, he says,” Oct. 2). It brings to mind the media frenzy around Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s treatment of dead animals , a bear cub and whale carcass, before he was secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Now, as Kennedy pushes beef tallow over seed oils, we have true cause for concern for both animals and the environment. His stance seems especially odd given his professed environmentalism and what the cattle industry does to our planet.

Let’s reprioritize and focus more, legally and in the media, on our treatment of live, sentient beings.

Advertisement

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

This writer is the founder and director of animal advocacy nonprofit DawnWatch.