Letters to the Editor: What happens when the White House criticizes musicians? Ask The Beach Boys

To the editor: A White House advisor criticizing the selection of Bad Bunny to perform the halftime show for the Super Bowl ( “Anyone calling Bad Bunny un-American needs a geography lesson,” Oct. 4) is reminiscent of James Watt (President Reagan’s interior secretary) versus The Beach Boys. Watt announced that The Beach Boys would not be a part of the 1983 Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall because they attracted what he called the “wrong element.” He preferred someone more wholesome, like Wayne Newton, who did perform that day. The criticism was swift and almost universal. Even Nancy Reagan called The Beach Boys “fine, outstanding people.”

Thomas Butterworth, Tustin

To the editor: The notion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrolling the 2026 Super Bowl, looking for undocumented residents, is simply ludicrous. First of all, how many undocumented individuals have $8,600 to whimsically spend on a Super Bowl ticket? Not many, I would suppose.

Additionally, because ICE is so intent on its round-up mission (and because the Supreme Court recently cleared the way for racial profiling ), agents could inadvertently scoop up other fans, such as Latino CEOs and Latino film and TV stars in attendance. If ICE does indeed attend, all Latinos there should remain alert.

Louisa Caucia, Tarzana