Letters to the Editor: We need to actually talk to each other in these politically divided times

To the editor: I wish this was on the front page ( “L.A. Affairs: He roots for Trump and the Dodgers. Could we stay married?,” Sept. 26). This particular article of L.A. Affairs is not only marvelous, it also holds the single most important ingredient in the recipe for moving forward: discourse.

Andrea Tate’s story reminded me of James Carville and Mary Matalin, who are famously politically opposed to their core, yet have been married since 1993. The act of respectfully speaking with each other and sharing ideals is rare nowadays and the expected outcome is not harmony or perfection, but progress.

I recently heard Seth Meyers lovingly say his kids don’t watch his show because they don’t agree with his politics (which was likely a joke because his children are young, but you get the idea). We all need to hear these tidbits more often, and accept that it is okay to have different opinions and perspectives; we just need to focus on the opportunities for connection.

No matter the size of the conflict, whether it be on a personal level or national level, discourse is the path forward. Just like diet and exercise: if we introduced a little more every week, the results over time are magnificent. Let’s talk to each other.

Kurt Bonzell, Northridge