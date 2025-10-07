Letters to the Editor: Possible fraud case is enraging, but it highlights the importance of journalism

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times article about plaintiffs who claim they were paid to sue L.A. County details one of the most disturbing scenarios now facing our state ( “Officials demand investigation into claims that plaintiffs were paid to sue L.A. County,” Oct. 3). The repercussions of paying out $4 billion in sex abuse settlements will lead to so many hardships in terms of budgets, raises and determining priorities.

The initial story was bad enough. Now comes the bombshell, uncovered by a Times investigation, that some of the cases may have been tainted by fraud because a law firm allegedly paid people to illegally file claims. We should all be outraged by this.

The one positive for me in the entire situation is that the paper had the time and manpower to investigate the settlement. It proves once again how valuable it is to have a newspaper that actually covers and uncovers news. I doubt we would ever know about the possible fraud without the hard work of these journalists.

Advertisement

I applaud this important effort, and even though I am often enraged reading some of the content in The Times, I will continue to support our paper as long as its reporters are dedicated to telling the truth and bringing the need for justice to light.

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: If it turns out that the claims were indeed fraudulent, county supervisors and attorneys should admit responsibility for not requiring their attorneys to properly do due diligence. With this enormous amount, every pebble and grain of sand should have been examined. If this can be uncovered by outsiders, it shows that county executives clearly have no idea who and how to hire attorneys to protect the finances of taxpayers. They potentially allowed a rip-off that reduces funding of services and programs for county residents.

Barry Weiss, Studio City

..

To the editor: As an attorney, if these claims turn out to be true, I will be amazed at the capitulation by our board of supervisors to the shameful acts alleged, and at the ethical abandonment of law firm Downtown LA Law Group. So far, the State Bar is doing nothing. The legislation allowing these lawsuits opened up the floodgates to fraud. What were they thinking? That is why there is such a thing as a statute of limitations.

Advertisement

This could turn out to be a story of fraud by plaintiffs, the greed of law firms and the complacency of our legislative branch. And who pays? We do.

Errol H. Stambler, Los Angeles

This writer is a bar-certified criminal law specialist.