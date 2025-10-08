Letters to the Editor: ‘Newsom is acting like an extortionist’ in pressuring USC to resist Trump

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom is acting like an extortionist ( “Newsom chides USC to ‘do the right thing’ for academic freedom and resist Trump compact,” Oct. 3). His threat to withhold university funding unless schools refuse to sign President Trump’s compact is political coercion. Public universities should not be strong-armed into adopting the governor’s preferred positions. Their mission is education and open inquiry, not serving as instruments of partisan pressure.

What makes this especially troubling is the hypocrisy. Newsom built his current political brand by criticizing Trump for using federal funds as a political weapon. Yet now he is employing the same tactic, undermining the consistency and credibility for which he once claimed to stand.

The state’s future depends on universities that foster debate, discovery and diversity of thought, not on leaders who use financial leverage to demand conformity.

I teach corporate leadership, and I know credibility and consistency are cornerstones of effective governance. Newsom’s two-faced approach erodes confidence in his judgment and his ability to lead.

Curtis Panasuk, Los Angeles