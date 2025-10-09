Letters to the Editor: Early testing for dyslexia in California is a great step, but more must be done
-
-
-
- Share via
To the editor: The fact that California is starting to test for dyslexia in elementary schools is wonderful news (“Signs of dyslexia and reading troubles can be spotted in kindergarten — or even preschool,” Oct. 7). I had to fight to get my youngest child’s school to tell me more than “we think he might have a learning difference.”
Dyslexia is strongly hereditary, but I am not dyslexic and those on my husband’s side of the family were always able to work around their learning differences and therefore were unaware of the problem. It manifests in a range from person to person, so identifying these differences early is necessary for academic success on many levels.
Teachers must be taught about dyslexia and how it manifests in a child’s speaking, reading and writing among other identifiers. This is not about mixing up letters. Nonetheless, I would often get blank stares when I would tell a teacher at the beginning of the school year of my son’s diagnosis. There are reading programs available (like Lindamood-Bell) that can help all children learn to read that I wish the state would introduce into the curriculum.
Lastly, the public, the state and schools need to understand that dyslexia often is not the only disability a diagnosed child has. It frequently comes in combination with other disabilities that must be identified with appropriate accommodations and help given.
While this is a great first step, there is still a lot the California school districts need to do. All children deserve the opportunity not only to learn, but to gain the skills to create a successful life. Let’s make dyslexia identification a national priority.
Janine Kleerup, Beverly Hills