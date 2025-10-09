Letters to the Editor: Flying taxis that will only benefit the rich? ‘Not in my backyard’

To the editor: The rendering of the flying taxi landing area appears to be enormous ( “Flying taxis are coming to L.A. This developer is already picking places to land them,” Oct. 3). In a green space, and with environmental issues like ours, it seems irresponsible to gobble up land for a use that will only benefit those who can afford such a luxury.

The article mentioned Culver City as a possible site. As a resident and former planning commissioner generally open to change, in this case I say, “Not in my backyard.”

Linda Shahinian, Culver City