Letters to the Editor: For those fighting funding cuts, how else do we address our massive debt?

To the editor: For all the politics and justifications for Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s fights against the Trump administration’s cuts, where does he propose budget cuts be made ( “Trump uses repeated funding cuts to pressure California, complicating state’s legal fight,” Oct. 3)? While we may not agree with the president’s priorities as he tries to pare federal spending, I’m seeing no alternatives to save the country from bankruptcy. Bonta may be positioning himself for future public office, so are we to expect “cut nothing, spend more everywhere” to continue to be his mantra? And his party’s national response is similarly “not Trump,” with no budget fixes.

When can we get any responsible solutions to federal deficits? California’s attorney general is spending our resources to promote more overspending. Must we suffer this dysfunction from both parties?

Raymond Roth, Oceanside