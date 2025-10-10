Letters to the Editor: If Trump wants to cut funding for projects in California, why don’t we keep our taxes here?

Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, said the U.S. Department of Energy will cut funding for energy projects in 16 Democratic states.

To the editor: Since California provides about $83 billion more in taxes than it gets back in funding from Washington, Gov. Gavin Newsom, if legally feasible , should direct the state treasurer to withhold all federal income taxes for state employees and keep the funds in California ( “Trump administration says it will cut $8 billion for climate projects in blue states, including California’s hydrogen hub,” Oct. 1). This would include all state employees, employees of the UC and state college system and all income tax from California retirement funds such as CalSTRS.

The one thing the Trump administration understands is money. By directing these funds to the California treasury, the federal government would most likely be in a cash crunch within a short period of time. And, maybe the next step would be for the California treasurer to send private employers forms to send their collected federal taxes to the state.

Gary Wexler, San Pedro