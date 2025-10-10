Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Parking’s about to get more expensive and the money won’t even help Angelenos?

  • Los Angeles residents criticize the City Council’s parking meter rate increases, calling them regressive taxes that barely address the city’s $1-billion deficit.
  • Readers lament the end of free Sunday parking, once a “remnant of an easier-going Los Angeles” now sacrificed for $14.4 million in revenue.

To the editor: Thank you, City Council, for taking more of my money (“Parking will soon cost more in Los Angeles. Here’s what you need to know,” Oct. 6)! I can’t wait to see what you put it toward next.

I’m sure the city is raising meter rates because it plans on providing my fellow Angelenos and me with better and more plentiful services, and not because it’s trying to dig itself out of a hole it created. Some may argue that $14.4 million is not even a scratch at a $1-billion shortfall, but I say: How can you be against it when it’s yet another regressive tax?

Jacob Mahoney, Van Nuys

To the editor: By making people pay for parking on Sundays, the City Council has abolished the one day of the week that gave motorists a breather. It was a remnant of an easier-going Los Angeles, something to be cherished. The council seems intent on picking the public’s pockets and further traumatizing folks — all to scrape up a paltry $14.4 million against a budget shortfall just shy a cool $1 billion.

Graydon Miller, Los Angeles

