Letters to the Editor: ‘The loss of academic freedom’ is too high a price for USC to pay

To the editor: It is heartening to read the comments and fighting spirit of the USC faculty who are not fooled by the “pay to play” contract offered to universities by the White House ( “USC faculty members denounce Trump compact that would shift university to the right,” Oct. 7).

The loss of academic freedom and free speech are too high a price to pay for compromising the education of generations.

The White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, said that the Trump administration is committed to “restoring truth and integrity to higher education.” Now, isn’t that rich coming out of this administration when, in President Trump’s first term in office, the Washington Post tracked more than 30,000 of his lies?

Sign a contract with the devil and the universities are sure to get burned.

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: In response to the rejection by USC faculty of Trump’s political loyalty oath, a.k.a. “the compact,” this diehard UCLA Bruin wholeheartedly cheers, “Fight on!”

S. Allen, Santa Monica