Letters to the Editor: Autonomy and religious freedom are as American as it gets

Lawyers for Nicole Daedone, left, founder of the spiritual community OneTaste, argue that prosecutors crossed a constitutional red line when they criminalized a spiritual practice because it made people uncomfortable. Rachel Cherwitz, OneTaste’s former sales director, is at right.

To the editor: Guest contributor Alan Dershowitz says that “freedom of conscience doesn’t mean the freedom to conform” ( “When do laws against abuse become weapons against faith?,” Oct. 9). Following your conscience and being autonomous is American. We can’t punish people for their belief systems. As Dershowitz notes, George Washington promised that our new nation would “give to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

In the late 1960s, my father and I were discussing religion while driving on a New Mexico country road lined by posts and barbed-wire fences. He turned to me and said, “See that post over there? People can pray to it if they want.” In other words, live and let live.

Tim Walz has his own famous phrase, “Mind your own damn business.” Religions and belief systems are protected by our Constitution; that’s what makes our democracy great.

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica

To the editor: I’m what you’d call a non-religious Jew. Or, in other parlance, “spiritual but not religious.” Also, I need to assert that I have no problems with anyone’s beliefs, but may and often do have with some of their actions and behaviors.

That being said, on and off over several decades, I was approached many times by evangelicals professing their beliefs with missionary zeal, accompanied by annoying leading questions about my beliefs so they could start a persuasive debate — emphasis on “persuasive.” I would reply that I wasn’t interested, then wish them well, letting them know I didn’t want to continue the conversation. My complaint is that nevertheless, they would persist, often to the point of aggressive pushiness accompanied by threats of divine judgment.

Again, neutrally expressing one’s beliefs is guaranteed free speech. But pushy persistence, also known as “shoving your beliefs down my throat” without my consent after being asked to be left alone, is what I call badgering, or even worse, harassment. And harassment is not a guaranteed constitutional right.

Alan Rosenstein, Santa Monica