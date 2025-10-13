Letters to the Editor: One story about bridging political divides in the family inspired this reader

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Thank you for publishing guest contributor Kevin J. Morrison’s thoughtful op-ed ( “How Lou Gehrig’s life taught me to fight for Prop. 50,” Oct. 9). I am deeply moved by Morrison’s perspective as an ALS patient whose survival depends as much on America’s broken politics as it does on finding a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He makes a very reasonable point that the success of Proposition 50 may well be his best hope to stop the Trump administration from dismantling the healthcare system that could cure him.

I was particularly inspired to hear that Morrison’s health crisis has brought unexpected blessings by encouraging a heart-to-heart discussion between himself, a lifelong liberal, and his proudly MAGA family. As Morrison’s family realized that the Trump regime was responsible for cutting much-needed medical programs for one of their own, they started to see things differently.

That in itself is a major step forward in our polarized nation, and I applaud Morrison for framing this conversation in terms that they could all relate to. This is what it takes to rebuild the trust that has been lost in America.

As President Trump’s many abuses of power start coming into light, I hope that many more conversations like these will take place all around our nation. And I pray that a much-needed change in our attitudes towards each other will come soon, so we may heal America from the toxic hate that has infected our politics.

Fellow Californians: Please vote Yes on Proposition 50, so that Morrison (and many more patients like him) may get the healthcare he deserves and live a much longer and happier life.

Fabrice Florin, Mill Valley