Letters to the Editor: Don’t give Newsom too much credit for signing bill targeting antisemitism in schools

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom took a page out of President Trump’s playbook by signing into effect a law that sets up a state Office for Civil Rights to combat antisemitism in California schools ( “Newsom signs bill that targets antisemitism and other discrimination in schools,” Oct. 7). But yet, there was an uproar when Trump threatened to withhold funding from schools that allowed antisemitism on their campuses.

This is nothing new. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 states it is against the law to discriminate against people on the basis of race, color, religion, sex and national origin whether in the workplace or at school.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: The governor signs a bill effectively creating an anti-antisemitism czar after all objecting legislators politically cowed in not voting, and those most knowledgeable and affected — classroom teachers — were ignored.

Well, this Jew certainly feels safer now.

David Moskowitz, Playa del Rey