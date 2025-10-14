Letters to the Editor: We should bring back braceros — while fixing the first program’s failures

Manuel Alvarado was part of the Bracero Program in the 1960s, which allowed millions of Mexican men to work legally in the United States on short-term labor contracts.

To the editor: Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz is to be congratulated for her introduction of the Bracero 2.0 Act ( “Former bracero doesn’t want the program to return. ‘People will be treated like slaves,’ ” Oct. 10). Finally, a politician is willing to propose an answer to a serious, ongoing problem instead of simply wringing her hands.

I’m sorry to read about the failure of some aspects of the first Bracero Program that harmed some workers, but surely a more enlightened act can be written and passed that includes strong legal teeth to comprehensively protect them this time around.

A solution must be found to meet the needs of both workers and employers. Bracero 2.0 is a logical, common-sense answer to eliminate all the ills (on both sides) of illegal immigration.

Advertisement

Arthur Black, Fullerton