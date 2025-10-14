Letters to the Editor: If we tell therapists what they can or can’t say, what’s next?

To the editor: Robin Abcarian writes a heartfelt column about why therapists should not be allowed to tell gay kids God wants them to be straight, but she gives her game away ( “Should therapists be allowed to tell gay kids God wants them to be straight?,” Oct. 12). She says “proponents of the bans say there is a big difference between speech and conduct,” and that a therapist’s attempt to change the minor’s sexual orientation amounts to conduct.

Excuse me, but that is the kind of speech protected by the 1st Amendment, speech which is intended to try to persuade people to a course of action. The story of Ryan Robertson is unbearably tragic, but it starts with a mother who could not accept her son’s sexual orientation and pursued a whole host of paths trying to change him. The evangelical Christian therapist was one piece of the attempts to convert him. If we tell therapists what they are allowed to say to their patients, what else will be required in the script?

Erica Hahn, Monrovia

..

To the editor: As a practicing Christian, it grieves me no end to read about the ongoing harm that many Christians inflict on LGBTQ+ people. Since my church has become openly welcoming to and affirming of gay and trans believers, we have been immeasurably blessed by the many gifts that these brothers and sisters generously share with the congregation.

From contributions of worship, song and liturgy to gifts of serving and ministry, the life and energy of our community owes much to the queer brethren in our midst. I believe that God has given them a special role to play, to humble us and to point us toward Him. A Christian community, rather than passing judgment on a queer person, should count itself fortunate to include them in the life of their church.

Marian Sunabe, South Pasadena