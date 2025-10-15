Letters to the Editor: Diane Keaton ‘insisted that women’s stories don’t end after a certain age’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: While most tributes to Diane Keaton in the wake of her death focus on her iconic roles and Oscar-winning performance in “Annie Hall,” we’re also mourning a woman who refused to disappear — a star who insisted that women’s stories don’t end after a certain age ( “Diane Keaton, film legend, fashion trendsetter and champion of L.A.’s past, dead at 79,” Oct. 11).

Keaton didn’t just navigate Hollywood’s dismissive treatment of older women; she subverted it. From “The Godfather” to “Book Club,” her career charted the evolution of women both on and off screen. When Keaton appeared as Kay Adams in “The Godfather” in 1972, she showed us what happens when a woman disappears into a man’s world.

As a teenager, I recognized the warning. My traditional Chinese American immigrant mother wanted me to marry well and be a homemaker who suppressed my own needs. Kay represented the woman I feared — losing my voice and identity.

Five years later, “Annie Hall” was a revelation. Keaton’s Annie wore men’s vests, sang off-key and showed that authenticity was its own form of beauty. At 57, she starred in “Something’s Gotta Give,” demonstrating that desire and reinvention don’t expire at menopause. The film grossed $265 million worldwide , proving audiences will turn out for stories about older women. In 2018, at 72, Keaton starred in “Book Club,” reminding us that women don’t stop craving adventure or connection with age.

Yet, even as Keaton celebrated women’s full arcs, Hollywood still treats them as expendable after 40. Keaton refused to hide her wrinkles. That refusal was power itself.

For five decades, Keaton showed us that our stories never end; they evolve. She taught us that becoming yourself is a lifelong act of recreation.

Yvonne Liu, Rancho Palos Verdes