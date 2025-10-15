Letters to the Editor: Will Trump’s Middle East peace plan be enough? Readers are skeptical

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: When our president’s bold, 20-point peace plan for the Middle East turns out not to be the win-win deal he hoped for, how will he try to explain to us why our obsessive devotion to Israel (even entangling with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s own domestic interests) has continued on this long, at the expense of American interests and tax dollars ( “Trump’s Mideast deal is just the beginning of his role,” Oct. 9)? Of all the tragedies, the accusation of genocide has been raised by much of the rest of the civilized world, and the U.S. is seen as a willing accomplice.

On balance, President Trump must deserve credit for this first phase of his complex plan. But why is Netanyahu smiling? He has already warned the world that he is ready to resume his offensive “the hard way” if Hamas fails to disarm.

Let us hope the meeting to celebrate phase one is just the beginning of an ultimately successful plan.

June Maguire, Mission Viejo

To the editor: There is a universal rule in human affairs that has served us well for generations: “You break it, you pay for it.” Israel wantonly destroyed Gaza, killing and maiming tens of thousands of civilians, totally out of proportion with their right to retaliation or self defense. So much of the world agrees that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza, while many call it a genocide .

Why should rich Arab states or others have to pay for compensation and reconstruction costs for the death and destruction caused by Israel? Israel must be compelled to pay for that. It’s the only fair, right and just thing to do.

Saif M. Hussain, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Trump is so proud of himself with what he calls his eighth war ended ( “News Analysis: For Trump, celebration and a victory lap in the Middle East,” Oct. 13). My take: Finally! After nearly one year with Trump back in office, 64,000 Gazan deaths (men, women, children, non-combatants), worldwide condemnation, more international recognition of a two-state solution and half of Gaza flattened , Trump finally pressured Netanyahu to back down, lessening military and financial aid.

It’s a great and hopeful chance to see less violence in the Middle East.

Steve Watson, San Clemente

To the editor: Well done by Trump in helping to implement a ceasefire (only nine Palestinians killed by Israeli Defence Forces today ) and returning 20 Israeli hostages ( “Hostages freed, prisoners released, as Trump hails ‘golden age’ in Mideast,” Oct. 12).

During Joe Biden’s presidency, more than 100 Israeli hostages were returned . Both presidents miserably fueled the Israeli war machine.

Diplomatic experts have called out the lack of substance contained in the recent “peace agreement.”

It is truly astounding how so many world leaders, and others, feel compelled to kiss the ring of our current president.

Richard Ellison, Pasadena

To the editor: Hamas took about 250 hostages . How many of them were returned to Israel alive?

Now, it’s hard to believe that Hamas is currently policing Gaza with approval from Trump . Hamas forces have already killed several Gazans , accusing them of being gang members. Hamas is not to be trusted by anyone for any reason. How could this be allowed?

Hamas will never give up its arms and still has not acknowledged that Israel is a country. This is insane.

Leonard Zivitz, Fullerton