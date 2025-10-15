Letters to the Editor: Stories of wounded Gazan children ‘should provoke outrage in all of us’

To the editor: I wish to commend the brave physicians and health professionals who have risked their lives to provide care and treatment to the citizens of Gaza ( “‘It’s hard to see so many kids die.’ How volunteering in Gaza transformed American doctors and nurses,” Oct. 12). Their descriptions of the carnage inflicted upon men, women and especially children by the Israeli government’s relentless, lethal bombing of Gaza should provoke outrage in all of us, especially since it is our government that has provided much of the weaponry to Israel to conduct this reign of terror.

The description of the injured and dying boy lying on the ground and reaching for a doctor’s leg for help caused me to break down and cry for all of those children who have died — either directly from the bombings or from the total lack of medical supplies and equipment due to Israel’s blockades , keeping out necessary aid that could have prevented the starvation that is taking place there. I have always supported Israel’s right to a peaceful existence and the right to defend itself, but the Israeli government’s actions in its response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas have caused it to lose my support.

Anthony Giorgio, Redlands

To the editor: If anyone should have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize this year, it is Dr. Hamid Kadiwala for volunteering to help save the wounded kids of Gaza. And yet, when Kadiwala was explaining why he went to Gaza to save lives, he failed to condemn Hamas for starting the war, which has led to so many deaths of both Israelis and Gazans.

Even in the many demonstrations in the U.S. for “peace” for the Palestinians, there has been little, if any, condemnation for Hamas’ part in the mutilation of its own children. One can only hope that President Trump’s peace plan works so that no more children will be hurt or die.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda