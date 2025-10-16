Letters to the Editor: Speaker Johnson’s excuse for refusing to swear in Adelita Grijalva doesn’t fly

To the editor: The refusal of House Speaker Mike Johnson to swear in a duly elected representative in Adelita Grijalva is outrageous in its own right ( “She won a landslide election. But Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have her stuck in limbo,” Oct. 12). But his excuse — that the House is not in session and therefore he can’t swear her in during a pro forma session — makes it even worse, since the same speaker and the same House swore in two specially elected representatives during pro forma sessions earlier this year. I’m sure the fact that the two specially elected representatives were Republican while Rep. Grijalva is a Democrat has nothing to do with the issue.

The silver lining in all of this is that four House Republicans have joined 200 Democrats in a petition to release the Jeffrey Epstein records/documents. The courage of these four Republicans to defy President Trump provides a glimmer of hope to those of us who value democracy.

Walter Oliver, Santa Paula