Letters to the Editor: History will smile on those who protested Trump’s ‘cruel, petty’ actions

Protesters gather outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Oct. 4 in downtown Portland.

To the editor: President Trump designated “antifa,” a nonentity, as a terrorist organization ( “Trump’s new order could redefine protests as ‘domestic terrorism,’ ” Oct. 13). And now, leaders of his party have decided to label all of us who protest his cruel, petty and certainly unconstitutional overreaches as terrorists who “hate America.”

Not only do they have it completely backward, but I’m confident that history will come down in favor of us protesters and hard against he-who-would-be-king.

And how Republicans can support Trump’s undemocratic stances defies reason. His cruelty , vindictiveness , dishonesty and racism are all well-documented, as are both his denials of science and his support of institutionalized ignorance .

Toss in his total lack of empathy, and by any metric, Trump’s actions are a perfect recipe for disaster.

With a compliant Supreme Court and a Congress that supports his every whim, it may take a miracle for our democracy to endure through Trump’s second term.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes