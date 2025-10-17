Letters to the Editor: Texas oil company shouldn’t be allowed to put California’s environment at risk

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Given the existential scale of oil-industry-caused climate change, Texas-based Sable Offshore Corp. should not be allowed to drill in waters off California’s coast ( “How grand plans to restart oil drilling off Santa Barbara’s coast hit California’s green wall,” Oct. 13). The Golden State’s environment and economy should not be put at risk in order to enrich Lone Star State investors.

California has America’s largest ocean economy, estimated at $44 billion . The largest components of this economy are tourism, recreation and commercial and recreational fishing, with aquaculture and renewable energy generation becoming increasingly important. Oil spills have caused California major problems for more than 50 years and are a constant menace to the environmental treasures of our coast.

Let’s send Sable back to Houston with the message that California’s world-class economy was not built on a fuel that imperils the global environment. If Texans want to invest in California’s marine economy, they can put their money into our state’s renewable energy enterprises.

Tom Osborne, Laguna Beach