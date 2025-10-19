Letters to the Editor: Most people who lose jobs through no fault of their own don’t get $2-million payouts

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Fesia Davenport doesn’t allege that Measure G is unenforceable or that she was wrongfully terminated, only that she experienced harm from losing her position ( “L.A. County chief executive got $2-million settlement after Measure G fallout, records say,” Oct. 14). But lots of employees, public and private, lose their jobs through no fault of their own, and most have no recourse.

Had the supervisors turned down Davenport’s claim, I can’t imagine she would have any case in court. It seems the supervisors are more interested in giving their outgoing employees overly generous severance pay than they are in helping their constituents.

Michael Pollak, Los Angeles

To the editor: Surely, I’m not the only one outraged by an apparently redundant government employee being awarded $2 million for “embarrassment.” Not when private citizens emotionally and physically savaged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security or Customs and Border Protection may end up incarcerated without recourse.

Curt Bouterse, San Diego