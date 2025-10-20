Letters to the Editor: Closure of popular Echo Park charter school would be ‘a tragedy’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: To close Gabriella Charter School would be a tragedy for students and their families, teachers and supporters ( “A popular charter faces closure to make more room for an LAUSD school,” Oct. 16).

Gabriella, whose origins have root in making a tragic death count for L.A.’s underserved children, is a great school: rigorous, disciplined and joyous. Students know they are safe and loved by teachers and administrators who are excited by their hard work and connection with them.

The reality of the school “specializing in dance instruction” is that boys and girls of all sizes, in all grades, take a dance class taught by a professional dancer every day. Some excel and become members of a dance troupe that performs around the city. Others overcome their embarrassment to exercise and perform for their proud parents. Dance is part of their curriculum. The kindergartners dance the alphabet as they learn.

The school board should spare the community this tragedy, compounded as it would be with so many others.

Louise Schwartz, Los Angeles

This writer is a community volunteer at Gabriella Charter School.