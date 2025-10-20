Letters to the Editor: John Bolton’s indictment isn’t just ironic. It’s horrifying for democracy

John Bolton, left, who served as President Trump’s national security advisor during his first term, arrives at the U.S. district courthouse in Greenbelt, Md., on Oct. 17.

To the editor: On Oct. 16, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against former national security advisor John Bolton for keeping some classified documents ( “John Bolton pleads not guilty to charges accusing him of sharing classified information,” Oct. 17). This is a declaration that “irony is dead,” as President Trump was previously accused and found to have retained classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The president, in what was reportedly a direct message to Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi that was posted publicly by accident, pressured her to go after FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James. Let’s be clear: The president of the United States is putting a heavy hand on the scales of justice to vindictively seek to punish his enemies, and Bolton is just the latest.

Trump’s rhetoric and behavior fall clearly outside the legitimate province of a democracy and more squarely into the realm of an autocracy. He has now completely weaponized the Department of Justice in a manner far beyond any other president in U.S. history.

Folks, we are in uncharted waters, and the judicial tsunami unleashed by the president toward Bolton and other perceived enemies may end up sinking our democracy.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.