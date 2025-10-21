Letters to the Editor: California should try a couple of unconventional methods for traffic enforcement

To the editor: Why doesn’t California try self-enforcement by allowing the use of in-vehicle monitors to track a driver’s performance ( “L.A.’s promise to explore police-free traffic enforcement keeps hitting roadblocks,” Oct. 18)? It won’t identify all problems, but it can be used to uncover egregious g-forces (e.g. street racing and street takeovers), excessive speed and even if the driver is texting while driving.

California could also ban the sale of vehicles that can exceed 85 mph ( the maximum legal speed in any state) and, when there is a collision where excessive speed resulted in a death, sue the manufacturers for selling an inherently unsafe vehicle. The philosophy here is no different than what California has used to ban certain “assault weapons,” high-capacity magazines and Glocks that can be converted to fully automatic.

Jim Winterroth, Torrance