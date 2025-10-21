Letters to the Editor: Commutation of George Santos’ sentence proves Trump only cares about loyalty

To the editor: President Trump, commuting the sentence of former Rep. George Santos signals that there is no depth to which you might sink, no corruption so egregious, no absence of any standard of decency and honesty that Trump will not overlook in exchange for personal loyalty or simply voting Republican ( “Trump commutes sentence of GOP former Rep. George Santos in federal fraud case,” Oct. 17).

We have two parties here telling two different stories about what is happening in our country, and only one is telling the truth. To anyone still wondering, this should make it plain. Trump seemingly cares only about accruing more power and wealth, and is perfectly happy to shred our democracy and Constitution in the process.

Steven Schechter, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: It appears that fealty to Trump and the Republican Party gives a felon a “get out of jail free” card, regardless of the damage that person does to the lives of others. Santos is a convicted fraud and a con artist who, according to prosecutors , specifically “sought out victims he knew were elderly persons suffering from cognitive impairment or decline,” as well as allegedly scamming a U.S. Navy veteran. His blatant lies regarding his supposed accomplishments in life were meant to deceive and mislead voters.

I’m a Vietnam veteran who was not pleased some 17 years ago by Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-Conn.) misleading statements and outright lies about his non existent Vietnam service . However, to have a draft dodger like Trump condemn Blumenthal is also irritating. Both Blumenthal and Santos lied to voters, but only one deserved a prison sentence, and I’d have left Santos there for the duration.

Dan Cunha, Anaheim