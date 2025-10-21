Letters to the Editor: Despite the gridlock, Newsom was right to close Interstate 5 amid military exercise

To the editor: I’m a bit confused about the timing of the Marine Corps showcase event at Camp Pendleton ( “Interstate 5 closure brings gridlock, new battle between Trump, California,” Oct. 18). The Marine Corps’ actual 250th anniversary isn’t until Nov. 10 , three weeks from now. It seems a bit strange to stage a celebration of this magnitude so early, especially because it just happened to coincide with the “No Kings” marches.

As far as shutting down Interstate 5 goes, Gov. Gavin Newsom was right in taking this action. Shooting live ammunition over the freeway is not business as usual. Common sense would warn you of the dangers of such an action. The assertion by the White House that this is safe simply can’t be true.

Jane Schwanbeck, San Juan Capistrano

..

To the editor: I find it ironic and poetic that shrapnel from the military exercise struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle assigned to protect Vice President JD Vance ( “Shrapnel fell onto CHP vehicle during U.S. military live-fire exercise over I-5, agency says,” Oct. 19). Despite the protestations of freeway users and the military, Newsom chose to close the freeway to avoid the very thing that occurred. We should be grateful that we have a governor who puts public safety over public opinion.

Advertisement

Barry S. Rubin, Beverly Hills