Letters to the Editor: Readers across Southern California share their experiences at ‘No Kings’ rallies

A person calling himself “Dandidi” protests for liberty at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

To the editor: I wish to share with my Angeleno friends and former neighbors my experiences and thoughts about the rally here in Petaluma ( “SoCal ‘No Kings’ protests draw tens of thousands alongside massive rallies nationwide,” Oct. 18).

Among my fellow marchers were a woman in her 40s on crutches and with a boot on her foot; a paraplegic boy, about 12, in a wheelchair, with his parents; and several elderly folks using canes or walkers.

After the rally, I congratulated two elderly women, a mother (with walker) and daughter, for participating. The eldest one told me, “I wanted to march twice before, but I figured the third time was the charm. I was only able to go three blocks today, but I’m so glad I did.” Then she added with a grin, “I feel like a kid of 80!” Said her daughter: “She’s 90, and a lifelong Republican.”

Signs were snarky, funny and varied. The rally organizers suggested wearing yellow as a sign of unity, which I found arbitrary. I emailed the organizers: “At the next rally, I think we should all wear blue — baby blue, royal blue, navy blue, any blue — because team blue ain’t yellow!”

Bob Canning, Petaluma

To the editor: I am an 82-year-old who protested at the “No Kings” rally in Oakhurst on Saturday. According to House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump, that basically makes me an anti-American terrorist. According to several in the GOP, I must have been paid to be there. I haven’t seen the check yet, though — maybe lost in the mail?

I served our country for 44 years, beginning with designing landing trajectories for Apollo to the moon, Galileo to Jupiter and most every U.S. space mission in the solar system. I retired from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2012 as the chief engineer for flight mechanics. I am proud of my country and will fight against the fascist takeover to my last breath.

Dennis Byrnes, Oakhurst

To the editor: We had thousands at our “No Kings” protest in the Los Angeles area. All of the people were peaceful, and none expressed hatred of America, contrary to deliberately false claims of what would take place made beforehand by Speaker Johnson on Fox News .

Those protesting are people who see Trump acting unlawfully and showing extreme disregard for, and disrespect of, our Constitution, a view supported by the many judges ruling against Trump’s actions. Our founding fathers dumped a king two and a half centuries ago. Now, it’s our responsibility to preserve our democracy by protesting this wannabe king. Where are you, Congress?

David Michels, Encino

To the editor: I had an unexpected emotional moment on Saturday attending the “No Kings” rally here in Venice, not far from my home. For the first time since my father gave it to me, I wore a cap that commemorated the crew of the USS Lawrence, a destroyer on which my father served in 1939 and early 1940. I have treasured the cap for many years, but never wore it because he served, not me.

Well, this past weekend, I felt he would have been honored for me to wear his cap at this rally. I imagine he would have been there himself if he was still with us. When a woman stopped to say, “Thank you for your service,” I found I couldn’t speak for several moments as I teared up. Finally I said, “It wasn’t me, it was my dad.”

Mark Ryavec, Venice

To the editor: I went to the protest in Westchester and saw some printed signs saying “No kings in America since 1776.”

I disagree with the statement “No kings in America” as a whole. America did once have a truly great and popular king; his name was Elvis Presley, “The King of Rock and Roll.”

As he said, “Don’t Be Cruel.” America needs a lot more “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” instead.

Robert Samuelson, Marina del Rey

To the editor: It’s great that so many people were united enough to protest on “No Kings Day” Saturday, but unless these people go to the polls on the midterm elections, the protests will be all for naught.

We cannot allow our country to become a dictatorship, so hopefully the polls will have a record turnout once the midterm elections commence. It’s up to us.

Liz Brown, Simi Valley