Letters to the Editor: Trump’s voters are the ones suffering in his second term

To the editor: Aaron Mahan, the Las Vegas waiter who voted for President Trump twice before 2024, is just one of millions who will suffer greatly by the administration’s actions ( “This Las Vegas Republican had high hopes for Trump. But a ‘Trump slump’ made life worse,” Oct. 19).

He says he is apolitical, which implies that he did not pay much attention to what goes on in Washington. That is exactly the kind of voter the Republicans need in their quest to do away with our democracy. Just like the farmers who are hurting , he had to have known from Trump’s first term that many people were going to suffer if he were elected again. They didn’t care until it hit them.

It is so sad to witness how the Republican Party was able to infect more of our society with their lack of empathy.

Alex Magdaleno, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Mahan blames Trump for the tourist slump in Las Vegas? Now that you can bet on almost anything online from the comfort of your couch, why go to Vegas? But of course, it always has to be Trump’s fault.

Al Wiseman, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: According to contributing writer Josh Hammer, “the biggest reason” Trump won the 2016 Republican primary is “he saw the American people as they are, and he sought to serve them” ( “The Democrats’ self-defeating shutdown is terrible politics,” Oct. 17).

I agree. During the last election, calling out the high price of eggs was enough to win.

Now, most people I know are like Mahan, working harder for less with their anxiety compounded by significantly higher costs, especially for health insurance. Could that be why weeks into the “Democrats’ shutdown,” so many attended “No Kings” protests?

If the administration really wants to “serve” the people, swear in Rep. Adelita Grijalva. But word on the street is Republicans won’t do that because she would be the vote that releases the federal files on Jeffrey Epstein. I think Americans agree we don’t want our elected officials protecting pedophiles. What are Hammer’s thoughts on that?

Marie Puterbaugh, Redondo Beach