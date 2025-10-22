Letters to the Editor: Ethics fine for City Council candidate highlights an absurd situation

To the editor: Let me see if I have this right. Jose Ugarte co-owns a “lobbying and consulting” firm with his sister and will have to pay a $17,500 fine for failing to disclose income he made from his lobbying and consulting firm while working as a council staffer ( “L.A. City Council candidate to be fined $17,500 for ethics violation,” Oct. 21).

Just exactly who is his firm lobbying and consulting on behalf of? And, with a straight face, he has the nerve to run for City Council? Aren’t there rules against that kind of thing? How does he even get close to the City Council?

Do they think Angelenos are really that stupid? We all know L.A. City Council has issues, but this is nuts.

Advertisement

Michael Badalian, Stevenson Ranch